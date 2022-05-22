THG (LON:THG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 382.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 217 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.98).

THG stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 70.49 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 687 ($8.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

