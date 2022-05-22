THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of THG in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.98).

LON:THG opened at GBX 145 ($1.79) on Friday. THG has a one year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 687 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.95.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

