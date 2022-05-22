Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $127.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $131.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $165.69 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $174.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

