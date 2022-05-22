Tigress Financial Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $22.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

NYSE:F opened at $12.50 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

