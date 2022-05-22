Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $71.77 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

