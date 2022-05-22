Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $71.77 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
