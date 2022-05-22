Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.51

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

