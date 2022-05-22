Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.39

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 170431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

