Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,341 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

