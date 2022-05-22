Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.