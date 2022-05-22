TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) versus Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Head to Head Analysis

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TSS and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -3.30% -41.30% -4.79% Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and Mastech Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.29 -$1.30 million ($0.05) -8.00 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.93 $12.22 million $1.10 16.14

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats TSS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

