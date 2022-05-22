Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 67,176 shares.The stock last traded at $46.80 and had previously closed at $47.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $480.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tucows by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 382,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

