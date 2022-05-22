Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $37.05. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 1,799 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after purchasing an additional 845,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

