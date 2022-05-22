UBS Group Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $545.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $545.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.83.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

