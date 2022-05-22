UBS Group Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

