UBS Group Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $7.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,163 shares of company stock valued at $168,229. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.