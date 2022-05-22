UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

