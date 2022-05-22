UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $25.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.41 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

