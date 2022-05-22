Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($36.98) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($41.67) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($40.63) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.