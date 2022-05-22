Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

