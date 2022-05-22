United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $27.98

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $27.39. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 72,932 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

