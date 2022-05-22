United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel is well-placed to capitalize on the dramatic rebound in steel prices, led primarily by the intensified supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We expect U.S. Steel’s top line to grow by 5.9% in 2022, reflecting higher steel prices. Strong end-market demand and the strained supply situation are expected support steel prices, helping the company offset higher input costs. Actions to improve cost structure and the Big River investment should also work in its favor. The Big River investment has reinforced the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. U.S. Steel’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It also remains committed to boosting shareholder value by leveraging a strong balance sheet. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $146,173,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

