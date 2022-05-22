UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

