Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 6410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $680.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

