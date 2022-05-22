V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $60.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

VFC stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

