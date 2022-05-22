Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.77

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.77 and last traded at $174.78, with a volume of 4968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.22.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.