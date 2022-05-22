Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.59. 1,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,703,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.