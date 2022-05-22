Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $56.52 on Friday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 144.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.