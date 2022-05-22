Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.97.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verb Technology (Get Rating)
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verb Technology (VERB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.