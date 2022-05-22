Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

