Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Veritiv worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

