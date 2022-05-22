Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.