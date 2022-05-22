Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

