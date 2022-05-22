Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 113,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,158,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veru by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

