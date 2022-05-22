Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.