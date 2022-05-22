Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.79 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

