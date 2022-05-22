Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

