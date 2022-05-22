Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.33) to €30.50 ($31.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.