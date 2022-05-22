Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 22.5%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 167,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 227,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$28.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.
About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.