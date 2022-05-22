Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 22.5%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 167,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 227,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$28.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.