Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Down 4.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 5,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

WBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wallbox alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.