Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Down 4.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 5,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
WBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
