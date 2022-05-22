Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.