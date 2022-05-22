Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.