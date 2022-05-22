Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $358.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

NYSE:WAT opened at $318.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

