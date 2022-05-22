WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $170.44

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.44 and last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

