Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weber will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

