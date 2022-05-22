Wedbush Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

