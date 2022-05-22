Wedbush Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.
Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
