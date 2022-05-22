Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. Welltower has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
