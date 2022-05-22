Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. Welltower has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.