Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

