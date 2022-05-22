Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.