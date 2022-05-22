Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

WLKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

