Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.58 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

