Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,855,451 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $16,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

