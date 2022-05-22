WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $486,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

